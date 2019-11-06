South Africa: Hope Is a Dangerous, but Necessary Drug

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Rugby World Cup trophy as crowds welcome him at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg.
6 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lance Claasen

It is easy to castigate and criticise Ntsiki Mazwai and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for their contrarian views around the Rugby World Cup win, especially when there are clear flaws in fact and tone. They do, however, have a role to play in bringing us down from that happy, but necessary drug called hope.

Just when we thought the concept of the rainbow nation was dead and buried, Siya Kolisi and his band of green and gold warriors revived its corpse back to magnificent life. But unlike the earlier Mandela version that glossed over history and divisions, where black people did the reconciling and white people did the celebrating, things have changed.

This time round, Kolisi and Coach Rassie Erasmus drew attention to SA's many challenges.

When asked if the team felt under pressure Erasmus responded:

"In South Africa, pressure is not having a job. Pressure is one of your close relatives being murdered... There are a lot of problems in South Africa - which are real pressure. Rugby shouldn't be something that creates pressure, rugby should be something that creates hope... Hope is when you play well and people watch on Saturday at a nice barbeque and feel good after, no...

