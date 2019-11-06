South Africa: World Cup Hero Mapimpi - Man of the Moment, Man of the People

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Rugby World Cup trophy as crowds welcome him at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg.

analysis

The Springboks arrived back home at OR Tambo International Airport, where hundreds of fans had gathered to welcome them back to the country after their Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan.

The 5th of November 2019 will be etched in history as the day the World Cup-winning Springboks got a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport from throngs of doting South Africans of all creeds and backgrounds.

It will also be remembered as the day Bok winger Makazole Mapimpi dropped an "F-bomb" on live national television, leaving Minister of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa wishing the earth would swallow him.

However, Mapimpi -- already a cult hero for his mesmerising performances at the World Cup, including six tries and becoming the first South African to score a try in a World Cup final -- further endeared himself to ordinary South Africans by showing his unfiltered authenticity.

Mapimpi embodies the meaning of his name, which is "let him be humble". Even after all he has worked for and achieved over the past...