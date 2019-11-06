South Africa: World Cup Hero Mapimpi - Man of the Moment, Man of the People

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Rugby World Cup trophy as crowds welcome him at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg.
6 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The Springboks arrived back home at OR Tambo International Airport, where hundreds of fans had gathered to welcome them back to the country after their Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan.

The 5th of November 2019 will be etched in history as the day the World Cup-winning Springboks got a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport from throngs of doting South Africans of all creeds and backgrounds.

It will also be remembered as the day Bok winger Makazole Mapimpi dropped an "F-bomb" on live national television, leaving Minister of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa wishing the earth would swallow him.

However, Mapimpi -- already a cult hero for his mesmerising performances at the World Cup, including six tries and becoming the first South African to score a try in a World Cup final -- further endeared himself to ordinary South Africans by showing his unfiltered authenticity.

Mapimpi embodies the meaning of his name, which is "let him be humble". Even after all he has worked for and achieved over the past...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
A Hero's Welcome for South Africa's Rugby World Cup Champions
Springboks Demolish England, Recapture Rugby World Cup Glory!
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.