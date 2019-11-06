South Africa: Forget Race - This Rugby Triumph Was a Win for All South Africans

opinion

Siya Kolisi did not struggle to play rugby in the township of Zwide, make his way to Grey High School, get into the Bok team and win the World Cup for white South Africans. He did all this for us all as South Africans.

We are the rugby world champions again, and this for a third time nogal since our democratic breakthrough in 1994. Nelson Mandela knew why he chose the sport of rugby as a reconciliatory tool in his mission to bring us as South Africans closer together immediately following the first democratic general elections.

He knew we needed to identify with a symbol, a national pride, an emblem which would (albeit for 80 minutes) make us realise that we can stand together and have pride in a team that represents us as a nation. Some of you might not agree with it and that's OK. After all, we live in a free country now. Others will identify with what I'm saying just like they knew what Mandela was attempting to do in those days.

But in case you don't, allow me to explain, please. Among the vexed questions in the evolution of humanity's systems of social organisation are...