South Africa: Churlish Pseudo-Revolutionary Tweets About Our Rugby Victory Should Be Ignored

opinion

When the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi feeds us vitriol with his tweet on the victory of Makazole Mapimpi and Faf de Klerk, we need to tell him to sit down. With these young men, apartheid is a legacy that they were born into and which they have been unsuccessfully trying to shake off.

At some point or another, the nation needs to have a conversation with itself on how to address the manner in which debate is structured within our society. We have to seriously engage on the implications of pessimism at good news as well as our events-driven attitude. For strange reasons, we become angry, rightfully so at times, yet our anger is either misguided or tends to lack stamina.

To qualify this, we become vigorously enraged when the residents of Clifton try to block access to the beach such that, to offend them further, we bastardise our own cultural practices and spontaneously sacrifice a sheep. Yet we accept that in our own neighbourhoods it is okay for drugs to be peddled, shootings to occur and other socials ills to be our daily bread.

