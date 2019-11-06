West Africa: A High Level UN Peace-Building Commission (PBC) Delegation Arrives in Liberia on Joint Peace Building Mission

Monrovia — A High Level delegation from the UN Peace-Building Commission (PBC) arrives in Liberia Tuesday, October 5t on a Joint peace building mission in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire.

The High level PBC delegation is taking a sub-regional peace tour, specifically in the MRU region from 3rd to 10th November 2019. The visiting Peace Building Commission (PBC)’s delegation is headed by Mr. Oliver Fernandez-Taranco, Assistant Secretary-General for Peace-building.

He is assisted by the Special Representative of the UN -Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel to Sierra Leone, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the aim of the visit is to assess United Nations’ support to the Peace-Building priorities in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire, as well as to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation in support of cross-border issues, relevant Peace-building as well as sustaining peace challenges in the Mano River Union countries.

The release says the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for West Africa, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas arrives in Liberia via UN Special Flight, UNO-450, at 5:45 pm. While Mr. Oliver Fernandez-Taranco, Assistant Secretary-General for Peace-building Support and other members of the PBC delegation from Freetown, Sierra Leone, will arrive in Liberia the same day on the SN 243 Flight.

The high level visit will seek to discuss and highlight national and regional peace-building efforts, focusing on the linkages between peace-building priorities and development plans; discuss challenges and identify opportunities for further constructive engagements of the United Nations, including the PBC and PBF.

The release also states that the aim of the visit is to draw international attention and mobilize support, for Cross-Border and sub-regional Peace-Building priorities including strengthening partnerships with international financial institutions.

The visit of Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas and members of the Joint UN high level team and their participations in these discussions will also provide an opportunity to strengthen coordination and coherence of UN support as well as to enhance synergies between the PBF and the PBC, the release further added.

Members of the delegation include H.E. Mr. Guillermo Fernandez de Soto, Chair of the PBC and Permanent Representative of Colombia; H.E. Mr. Mohamed Fathi Ahmed Edrees, Vice-Chair of the PBC and Permanent Representative of Egypt; H.E. Mr. Marc-Andre Blanchard, Chair of the PBC-Sierra Leone Configuration and Permanent Representative of Canada.

Other are H.E. Mr. Olof Skoog, Chair of the PBC-Liberia Configuration and Permanent Representative of Sweden; H.E. Mr. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Permanent Representative of Liberia to the UN;  Ms. Natalia Arboleda, Expert, Permanent Mission of Colombia; Ms. Vanessa Wyeth, Expert, Permanent Mission of Canada, among others.

Meanwhile, the Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Mr. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr is currently in the country to accompany the high level visiting UN delegation here.

Since his appointment by President George Manneh Weah as Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Mr. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr has continued to ably represent Liberia’s interest at that august body, thereby engaging various bilateral and multilateral partners as well as regional institutions aimed at attracting investment and development assistance for Liberia.

