Kenya: House Environment Team Orders Fresh Impact Assessment On Nairobi Expressway Project

5 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The National Assembly Committee on Environment and Natural Resources says the construction of the multi-billion Expressway from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to James Gichuru should be not commence until a fresh Social and Environment Impact Assessment is done after the route was varied.

Committee Chairman Kareke Mbiuki spoke after the Committee met with National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Director General Mamo Boru on Tuesday who said they have not been furnished with the two documents which are legally required before project of the magnitude is carried out.

MPs Hilary Koskei (Kipkelion West), Rehema Hassan (Tana River County Woman Representative), Paul Nzengu (Mwingi North) explained that the committee is trying to prevent the multibillion project being dragged and delayed through litigation simply because the proper legal procedures are done.

The House Committee has now invited Transport CS James Macharia and Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to appear before it in two weeks to give them a status on the impact assessment.

The original design would have seen the Sh62 billion road cut through the famed Uhuru recreational park and the historic papal dais at the University of Nairobi, triggering a new wave of compensations worth over Sh4.1 billion.

The four-lane dual carriageway once completed will run over 27km, linking Mlolongo and JKIA to the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

It is estimated the new road will accommodate 22,000 motorists per day when completed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Environment
Business
East Africa
Kenya
Infrastructure
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.