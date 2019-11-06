Kenya: House Environment Team Orders Fresh Impact Assessment On Nairobi Expressway Project

Nairobi — The National Assembly Committee on Environment and Natural Resources says the construction of the multi-billion Expressway from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to James Gichuru should be not commence until a fresh Social and Environment Impact Assessment is done after the route was varied.

Committee Chairman Kareke Mbiuki spoke after the Committee met with National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Director General Mamo Boru on Tuesday who said they have not been furnished with the two documents which are legally required before project of the magnitude is carried out.

MPs Hilary Koskei (Kipkelion West), Rehema Hassan (Tana River County Woman Representative), Paul Nzengu (Mwingi North) explained that the committee is trying to prevent the multibillion project being dragged and delayed through litigation simply because the proper legal procedures are done.

The House Committee has now invited Transport CS James Macharia and Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to appear before it in two weeks to give them a status on the impact assessment.

The original design would have seen the Sh62 billion road cut through the famed Uhuru recreational park and the historic papal dais at the University of Nairobi, triggering a new wave of compensations worth over Sh4.1 billion.

The four-lane dual carriageway once completed will run over 27km, linking Mlolongo and JKIA to the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

It is estimated the new road will accommodate 22,000 motorists per day when completed.