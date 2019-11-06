Rwanda: China Commits to Expand Market Access for Foreign Investors

As part of the People's Republic of China's measures to actively open the Chinese market to the rest of the world, the country is hosting the second China International Import Expo.

The exhibition has attracted 150 countries and 26 international organisations from all over the world.

The Expo serves as an open cooperation platform for countries and regions across the world to showcase their development achievements, Chinese officials say.

It is also billed as a good launch pad for participating firms to engage in international trade.

Officiating the opening ceremony on Tuesday in Shanghai, Chinese President, Xi Jinping, noted that China is working to further ease market access for foreign investments, saying that the Chinese market was big.

Xi said that the country will continue to improve the business environment.

Since the beginning of this year, China has been hosting various trade fairs in which Rwandan firms have participated.

At this year's edition, Rwanda is represented by Rwanda Mountain Tea, Gashora Farms (chili producers), West Hills Coffee Limited, Garden Fresh, Damarara Coffee, G-Steps Coffee, Enas Nkubiri (Honey producers), Urumuri and Umucyo Handcrafts to showcase the agricultural products, and handcrafts among other services.

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, was one of the high profile delegates at the expo, which is themed as "New Era, sharing Future."

The international fair is scheduled to run from November 5 to 10.

Xi underscored the unlimited prospects of the Chinese market.

"China will pay more attention to the role of imports, further reduce tariffs and institutional costs, foster a number of import trade promotion innovation demonstration zones, and expand imports of high-quality products and services from countries," he said.

He stressed the need of more efforts to reduce trade barriers to further improve global value and supply chains to jointly nurture market demand.

In his remarks, President Macron applauded china's contribution to the progress of the global economy, calling upon all countries to work together in harmony to ensure effective global trade.

"China works towards openness to the world and the world needs to be open to china vice-versa. The country has expertise in technology which the rest of the world needs," he said.

According to the President, countries need to work together in order to confront the challenges facing world trade sector.

"Europe and China are able to contribute to the global order but harmonious cooperation and communication are the keys to avoiding any hindrance,

Open global trade is vital to benefit our people and we have to advocate for it as well as investing much in climate change, innovations, and science-technology," Macron added.