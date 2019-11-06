Nigeria: Govt Drops Corruption Charges Against Pinnick, 4 Others

A federal high court in Abuja has discharged top Nigeria Football Federation, officials from alleged mismanagement of funds meant for football development in the country.

On Tuesday, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu dismissed the entire case with all charges, and acquitted the NFF chieftains in consideration of the submission of the defence and the prosecution and in line with the rules of administration of criminal justice.

The defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel, SPIP had filed a 16 -count charge against Amaju Pinnick, Seyi Akinwunmi, Shehu Dikko, Mohammed Sanusi and Ahmed Yusuf.

Among the charges were misappropriation of the sums of $8.4million paid by world football governing body FIFA to Nigeria for participation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and N4billion, conflict of interest and non-declaration of assets.

The SPIP accused Pinnick of working contrary to Section 5 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act by appointing Financial Derivatives Limited, a company he had vested interest in, as a financial consultant to the NFF.

In September, the Attorney General of the Federation directed that the three cases involving the NFF officials with anti-graft agencies such as ICPC and EFCC be harmonised and charged as one.

When the case was called on Tuesday, the prosecutor, Barrister Sadiq Abubakar who represented the office of the AGF asked for time to withdraw some charges against the NFF officials.

This however prompted Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to query why he was in court. Without any convincing response, the court then discharged them of the case without arraignment and trial.