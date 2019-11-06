Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Varsity Sacks 8 Lecturers Over Sexual Harassment

Uyo — The Akwa Ibom State University has terminated the appointments of eight lecturers for sexual harassment.

Speaking yesterday in Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Eno Ibanga, said the lecturers were sacked for sexually harassing female students and for extortion.

Prof Ibanga stated that some of the cases were in court, adding that 10 students who were involved in cultism were also caught by the management of the institution.

He said the students who were caught at the junction of the main campus with a mini coffin, red clothe and axes were on their way to an initiation ceremony.

He noted that the university is doing its best to instil sanity among lecturers and students, adding that such cases were thoroughly investigated by the management before disciplinary measures were taken.

He said, "the appointments of eight lecturers have been terminated by the university bordering on sexual harassment and extortion.

"As we speak, a notorious one is on ground and the person will not go free.

"Some of the cases are still in court. I swore to run an institution that can stand the test of time and we are doing the best to bring sanity to the institution".