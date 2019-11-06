Rwanda: Ombudsman Presents Annual Report to Parliament Today

The Ombudsman, Anastase Murekezi, will appear in parliament today where he is expected to present his institution's 2018/2019 annual report.

The report contains observations from the Ombudsman's Office in relation to corruption and unfairness and assets declaration by public officials.

It also assesses whether the laws governing access to information and leadership code of conduct among others are being adhered to.

A summary of the report seen by The New Times shows that 480 cases of injustice were filed in 2018/2019.

Of these, 365 were fixed, 102 are being investigated by the necessary institutions while 13 are pending, the report shows.

While citizens who filed these cases were from different districts across the country, Kigali takes the lead with 129 complaints.

This is explained by Kigali's close proximity to the Ombudsman's head office.

With 95 complaints filed in 2018/2019, the Eastern Province is second while the Southern Province is third with 80 complaints.

The Western and Northern Province are third and fourth having filed only 76 and 70 complaints respectively.

According to officials, the Eastern Province recorded a high number of complaints because of the high number of land-related wrangles stemming from the government's redistribution of animal and crop farms.

Gisagara District is listed as having registered the smallest number of complaints with only three while Rutsiro and Kirehe filed five complaints each.

Rwamagana registered 24 complaints, Musanze 23 and Gicumbi 20.

The high number of cases from Rwamagana district are attributed to the number of people who move from Kigali in search of more affordable land.

The issues in Musanze and Gicumbi districts are mostly related polygamy.

While the Ombudsman found that Rwandans' have improved in regards to their understanding of their rights, Murekezi's office also discovered that most of the issues reported by locals are based on their dissatisfaction of the decisions made by their local leaders and courts.

The report will be presented before both the Deputies and Senators.