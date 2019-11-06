Rwanda: Women Now Constitute 52% of the Cabinet

Photo: New Times
The women in Paul Kagame's new cabinet (file photo).
5 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Glory Iribagiza

President Paul Kagame on Monday reshuffled cabinet, making changes in which women comprise 52 per cent, an increase from the 50 percent women representation in the previous cabinet.

The members of cabinet have also increased from 26 to 27, as ministries and fully-fledged ministers also increased from 17 to 18, because of the reinstituted Ministry of Internal Security.

The new cabinet line up has in total 14 women out of 27. The constitution requires that women representation at any decision-making organ should be at least 30 per cent.

Dr. Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, who has been Rwanda's envoy to Russia was appointed Minister of Environment, returning to cabinet for a second stint. Previously, she held different cabinet posts including as minister of education and later as minister for gender and family promotion.

Another new female appointee to the new cabinet is Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, who is the new minister of sports, replacing Esperence Nyirasafari, the senate vice president in charge of legislation and government oversight.

Munyangaju has been working as Chief Executive Officer at Sonarwa Life Assurance Company Ltd.

Another new female member of the cabinet is Ignatienne Nyirarukundo, a former Legislator who was appointed Minister of State of the Ministry of Local Government in charge of Social Affairs.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Governance
Women
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.