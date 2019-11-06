Rwanda: Women Now Constitute 52% of the Cabinet

President Paul Kagame on Monday reshuffled cabinet, making changes in which women comprise 52 per cent, an increase from the 50 percent women representation in the previous cabinet.

The members of cabinet have also increased from 26 to 27, as ministries and fully-fledged ministers also increased from 17 to 18, because of the reinstituted Ministry of Internal Security.

The new cabinet line up has in total 14 women out of 27. The constitution requires that women representation at any decision-making organ should be at least 30 per cent.

Dr. Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, who has been Rwanda's envoy to Russia was appointed Minister of Environment, returning to cabinet for a second stint. Previously, she held different cabinet posts including as minister of education and later as minister for gender and family promotion.

Another new female appointee to the new cabinet is Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, who is the new minister of sports, replacing Esperence Nyirasafari, the senate vice president in charge of legislation and government oversight.

Munyangaju has been working as Chief Executive Officer at Sonarwa Life Assurance Company Ltd.

Another new female member of the cabinet is Ignatienne Nyirarukundo, a former Legislator who was appointed Minister of State of the Ministry of Local Government in charge of Social Affairs.