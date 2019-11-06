Kenya/Egypt: Egypt Picks Team Captain Ahead of Kenya Match

5 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Egypt coach Hossam El-Badry has named veteran defender Ahmed Fathi, and not Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, as team captain ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations game against Kenya.

The Pharaohs will host Harambee Stars in Cairo on November 14 as the campaign for the 2021 edition of the biennial competition commences in earnest.

CAPTAINCY

But preparations for this match have been overshadowed by media reports suggesting a 'request' by the Egypt FA for Fathi to relinquish the captaincy for poster boy Mo Salah had stirred up an egocentric battle.

"The decision of the armband is the responsibility of the manager. There are no problems between Salah and Fathi. In the end, we decided the armband will go to the oldest player," said El Badry.

Last week, Fathi's agent Ader Shawky told Kingfut the right back had been asked to leave the armband to Salah.

SQUABBLING

"Fathi was left surprised by this request and turned it down. I think he will not continue with the national team if captaincy was taken off him," said Shawky.

While the Pharaohs are squabbling over who will be captain, Kenya has been hit by financial challenges with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa announcing he doesn't have the funds yet to prepare the team and fly it to Cairo.

That said, Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has selected 23 players, including Micheal Olunga, captain Victor Wanyama, Patrick Matasi and John Makwatta, for this assignment.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
North Africa
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.