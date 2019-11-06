Tanzania: Magufuli's Four Years - What He Said and Fulfilled

opinion

Nearly every political leader professes to be a democrat.

Political regimes of all kinds throughout the world describe themselves as democrats, yet what these regimes say in practice is often substantially different from one another.

Political leaders who brought independence in Africa who boasted of being patriots and democrats in their own right were perceived by many as authoritarians, although their strong fist of governance yielded good results for their people and country. The term democracy means different things to different people.

Indeed, there is a wide range of perspective as to the meaning and content of democracy as well as to the conditions of its realization. All of which vary depending on the philosophical, ideological, political, cultural, social and economic perspectives.

In Tanzania, the election of John Pombe Magufuli into the highest political office in 2015, provoked justifiable public conjectures and widespread admiration not because of his election triumph but what observers say "his own distinct perspective."

Pan-Africanist, Professor Patrick Lumumba was repeatedly quoted describing President Magufuli as 'a rare leader' and "redeemer of mankind in curbing corruption and liberating his people from abject poverty."

President Magufuli was globally cited as Tanzania's best President and a HERO for the African continent. Some regarded the East African leader as magician as he was able to accomplish so much within the shortest possible time of his reign as President.

Immediately commentators and social media users had gone on demanding a "copy" of Magufuli to lead their countries. "He is setting a good example of what an African Leader should be doing to better the lives of his/her people," posts Unyoma Onyemaeshi on twitter.

What did Dr Magufuli do?

While #whatwillmagufulido? Become a trending hash tag on social media cutting all across Africa and beyond. Observers said his style of governance could be well described as "house-cleaning exercise" that sought to purge the country of corruption and recalibrate Tanzania economic compass into a more viable and attractive one for investors across the globe.

After bagging 8,882,935 votes translating to 58.46 per cent and winning the elections in November 2015, the strict yet friendly new leader decided, with immediate effect to stamp out corrupt individuals and officials who were amassing wealth for themselves and running dry the state coffers through their parochial interests.

His first news-breaking action was to march unannounced to the Ministry of Finance ordering the executives to tighten loopholes used by tax evaders. The war on corruption immediately began when he sacked the leaders of the Tanzania Port Authority while causing a major shake-up at the Tanzania Revenue Authority.

President Magufuli then began a campaign to root out all ghost names heavily listed on government payrolls. A move, majority viewed as laudable as many African countries and leaders are still struggling to curtail if not map-out entirely.

Nicknamed as "bulldozer", a name referenced to his reputation for building roads as then Minister for Works, President Magufuli no doubts won the hearts of many within a shortest time as President. After being sworn in as the fifth President, Magufuli, succeeded to undertake reforms and institutionalize them in an effort to transform the country with the sole aim of poverty alleviation.

Dr Alex Mubiru, who is also a representative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Tanzania says Magufuli's administration has demonstrated strong commitment to addressing "long-standing governance challenges in the country."

The financial expert went on explaining that Magufuli's administration that enters a fourth anniversary is; "centered on curbing grand corruption and crony capitalism." "Streamlining government expenditures; improving public service efficiency and ensuring that citizens maximize the benefits from the country's natural resource wealth and other key sectors of the economy.

The resoluteness of the President in executing his agenda has won over ordinary citizens who feel a palpable new sense of pride and purpose," he noted. This, notwithstanding, still puts him as one of the most proactive and transformational leaders on the African continent and the world at large.

Highlights of his achievements: Reform of the Public Service Critics acknowledge that despite some challenges the leader has sanitized the service by mapping out ghost names, forged certificates and erasing laid-back or laziness typically associated with public servants.

Easter Muhimbu from Kenya commented that the transformation that Magufuli has made in his country's public service needs to be adopted by other countries still struggling to improve social service delivery.

"The Hapa Kazi Tu! slogan is indeed a reflection of the public service ... We have heard of all the good news on how the civil servants are serving the people and I think it's a good thing."

Proper management of public funds

President Magufuli's tenure, heavily curtailed the earlier widespread misuse and embezzlement of public funds which was justified with highly unnecessary and overstuffed trips abroad by civil servants and political officials. This frugal but needful action saved the country$429.5million (Tsh.902 billion) from 2015 to 2016.

War against corruption As stated above, President Magufuli's top most priority was to wage massive war against corruption. This he proved by dismissing top government officials who were implicated in corruption scandals while others were prosecuted for their wrong doings.

Effective Management of Natural Resource

Tanzania is blessed with ample natural resources such as gemstones, gas, minerals, forests, arable vast lands, water bodies and national parks laced with variety of different spices of animals and birds. Despite all these rich resources, revenues generated from these sources were poorly accounted for and utilized.

The President's leadership ensured a revise of this attitude by first and foremost signing into law a new mining bill which require government to own 16 per cent stake in mining projects in the country. The law, also increased royalties from 4 per cent to 6 per cent on all minerals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This, has significantly boosted the state's economy while putting tourist sites on the frontiers of Africa and a hub for foreign investors and tourists across the globe.

Improvement of infrastructures and social welfare

As he turns the fourth year in governance, the new leader domestically and internationally hoisted the Tanzania flag higher than before despite the many criticisms that seeks to undermine his rigorous and proactive style of governance that has saved the country billions of shillings.

It is an undeniable fact that President Magufuli's modus operandi and general style of governance has gone a long way of changing the economic fortunes of the country which will benefit generations to yet to come. Malawian economist Thandika Mkandawire says the 'Bulldozer" is still widely celebrated because his tenure marked an apparent break with the status quo.

Before taking over the office, Magufuli had recorded series of complaints while serving at the post of ministerial about investors stealing the country's endowed wealth. He declared should he ever be president, investors would "farm with their teeth," presumably meaning they would have to work for their profits. Magufuli has since delivered on that promise.