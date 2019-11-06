South Africa: Ford SA Throws Its Weight Behind Ramaphosa

analysis

Neale Hill, the MD of Ford SA, believes that policy certainty in recent months has improved, which has put the automotive company at ease because it now sees 'once in 30 years investment opportunities' in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's management of SA's economy over the past 20 months has been endorsed by automotive giant Ford on the eve of his conference that seeks to drum up investments worth billions of rand from big-ticket private sector players.

At a time when the private sector is increasingly becoming despondent at the slow pace of economic reforms and restructuring of debt-laden state-owned entities (SOEs) under Ramaphosa, Ford is taking a pragmatic approach towards SA, saying investment opportunities in the country are still attractive.

Since Ramaphosa came into office in February 2018 to complete Jacob Zuma's second presidential term, economic growth has been downgraded, unemployment has soared to an 11-year high of 29.1% and SA's debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to rise to more than 70% in the next three years due to ongoing bailouts for SOEs.

Without a credible plan to restructure the debt of SOEs such as Eskom and South African Airways, credit rating agencies Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have...