Tanzania: Flagship Projects Retains Supremacy

6 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alvar Mwakyusa in Dodoma

Government expenditures in the 2020/2021 fiscal year are projected at 34.360tri/-, which is 21.7 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The new projection is an increase of about 3.8 per cent of the government's approved 33.105tri/- expenditure in the current 2019/20 fiscal year.

Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango unveiled the new estimates in the National Assembly on Tuesday while presenting the status of implementation of the current budget and the next year's budget framework.

Dr Mpango said the government expenditures are further expected to increase by 4.7 per cent to 37.684tri/- in the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

He explained further that recurrent expenditures for the next financial year are projected to rise by 4.7 per cent to 21.66tri/-, translating into 13.7 per cent of GDP.

Development expenditure on the other hand is slated to 12.699tri/- in the year 2020/2021, about eight per cent of GDP, he explained.

The focus of government spending during the period, according to the minister, will be on flagship infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere hydro-power plant which is planned to generate 2,115 megawatts as well as strengthening of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

The focus will also be on supply of electricity in rural areas, construction of irrigation projects, expansion of Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara ports and construction of ships and ferries to serve in major lakes-Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa.

The government will also set aside funds for the next general elections in October next year, servicing of the national debt, salaries for civil servants, provision of free education in primary and secondary schools as well as provision of loans to students in higher learning institutions.

Dr Mpango told lawmakers that internal revenue collections during the year 2018/2019 stood at 18.525tri/-, which was 88.7 per cent of the targeted 20.894tri/.

The revenue breakdown indicates that Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) collected 15.511tri/- or 86.2 per cent of the targeted 18tri/-, with nonrevenue sources and local government authorities raking in 2.356tri/- and 661.4bn/-, respectively.

Meanwhile, the minister said the national debt increased to 52.303tri/- as of August, this year, from 49.283tri/- during the same period last year.

Internal debts amounted to 14.075tri/- while external debts stood at 38.227tri/-, he explained, attributing the increment of the national debt to new loans which were secured to undertake various development projects.

Dr Mpango, a former World Bank economist, assured the legislators that an assessment conducted by the government in December last year showed that the national debt was on sustainable levels.

Projection for GDP growth is expected at seven per cent this year, with the growth rate likely to increase slightly to 7.1 per cent next year.

Shadow Minister for Finance and Planning David Silinde (Momba-Chadema) complained over delays in disbursement of development funds as the key obstacles in implementation of the Second National Development Plan 2015/2016-2020/2021.

"It is important that funds are disbursed on time to enable smooth and timely execution of development projects," Mr Silinde stressed when presenting views of the opposition in the house.

He as well urged the government to allocate more funds for development projects in agriculture, the sector that employs majority Tanzanians.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.