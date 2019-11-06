Kenya: Polack - Gor Mahia Players Are Not Good Enough

5 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Gor Mahia coach Steve Polack has admitted that his side was not good enough to compete on the continental front this season.

The Kenyan champions suffered early elimination from both the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

TOP CLASS PLAYERS

K'Ogalo was beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Congolese club DC Motema Pembe over the weekend to exit the Confederation Cup, a month after receiving a 6-1 aggregate hammering from Algerian club USM Algers to exit the Champions League.

These results have cost Gor Mahia atleast Sh30 million in prize money for competing in the group stages of the two competition.

And Polack, who was appointed in August, believes he knows where the problem was.

"I am not castigating the current players, but Gor Mahia needs to sign top class players who can do well in continental matches. I have only stayed here for a few months and can't name the players the club is supposed to buy but in future I will know who to sign," said Polack.

MISSED CHANCES

The coach also lamented the absence of key players Clifton Miheso and Francis Afiriye who were not registered to compete in this competition.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't win the game at home since that was the best way to eliminate Motema Pembe. The players are also disappointed they failed to convert a number of chances they created in the away leg which could have won us the match," he said.

Gor Mahia now shifts focus to the domestic front beginning with Wednesday's Kenyan Premier League match versus Mathare United followed by the Mashemeji derby at the weekend.

