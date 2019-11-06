Tanzania: China's Jinping Admires Tanzanian Cashew, Tanzanite

CHINESE President Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited Tanzania's pavilion at the Second China International Import Expo (CIIE) and admired the country's cashew nuts and Tanzanite gemstones.

President Jinping visited the pavilion immediately after launching the exhibition in Shanghai.

Industry and Trade Minister Innocent Bashungwa and Tanzania's Ambassador to China Mbelwa Kairuki were at the pavilion to welcome the world's second economy head of state.

During his visit, Mr Jinping appreciated the quality of Tanzanian cashew nuts and Tanzanite gemstones, which are among the products on display.

Mr Kairuki said Tanzania is the producer of the best cashew nuts in the world.

"We also produce and supply our outstanding coffee, Continues on Page 3 tea, cotton, sisal, tobacco, sesame and cloves around the world," he said.

The envoy thanked the Chinese president for inviting Tanzania to the prestigious event to showcase her products to the world.

Ambassador Mbelwa also briefed President Xi about tourism destinations available in Tanzania.

He said through the expo, Tanzania will welcome tourists from China and all over the world to enjoy a life-time experience in all national parks like Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Mikumi, Selous, Mt Kilimanjaro, Ruaha and Katavi.

"Tanzania has abundant ferrous and non-ferrous mineral resources. Among the minerals to be showcased this time is the famous Tanzanite gemstone, an exceptional natural endowment to our country," he said.

He conveyed President John Magufuli's kind invitation to his Chinese counterpart to pay a state visit in Tanzania during his next trip to Africa.

The Chinese president asked Mr Kairuki and Bashungwa to convey his greetings to President Magufuli, hailing his efforts and initiatives to develop the country.

Mr Bashungwa described President Xi's visit to the pavilion as a great honour for Tanzania as the Chinese leader was able to see by himself what Tanzania can export to China and the world.

"He has visited only six pavilions and from Africa he chose only Tanzania's, so it's great honour for us, he appreciated President Magufuli for the good work especially on building the industrial economy.