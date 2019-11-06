South Africa: End of an Error - BLF Officially Deregistered As Political Party

6 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The Electoral Court in Bloemfontein has dismissed the appeal of Black First Land First against its deregistration as a political party -- meaning that Andile Mngxitama's movement is now officially deregistered. The ruling was hailed as a victory for non-racialism by the Freedom Front Plus, which took the matter to court because BLF prohibited white members. It brings to an end a saga spanning almost a year.

The constitution of Andile Mngxitama's Black First Land First (BLF) movement states that "any black person who has reached the age of eighteen" may become a member of BLF.

The document clarifies that "the black people in South Africa are (as indicated by Steve Biko) those that come from the African communities, the so-called Coloured communities and so-called Indian communities".

It is this clause that prompted the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) to approach South Africa's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in January 2019 to complain that the party should not be permitted to contest the 8 May general elections.

This week, a saga with more than a few touches of the absurd has finally been brought to a close. With the Electoral Court's dismissal of an appeal by BLF, the movement has officially...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

