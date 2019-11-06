Tanzania: Tight Security Brands Office Entry of New CAG

NEWLY appointed Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Charles Kichere on Tuesday assumed his new office in style, a departure from traditional public office handing over ceremonies.

Tight security reigned at the National Audit Office of Tanzania (NAOT) in Dar es Salaam as former CAG Professor Mussa Assad handed over office and working tools to his successor.

From around 7am, security officers took positions at different angles of the office entrance- waiting for the arrival of Mr Kichere.

The officers were busy trying to put everything in order for security reasons, including positioning journalists at the entrance.

Journalists had arrived early after getting reports that the handing over ceremony would have taken place as early as 7am. From around 7am, Prof Assad was already in office, waiting for his successor.

At 8:30am, Professor Assad got out of the office and went to the entrance to wait for the new CAG.

Some NAOT employees accompanied him. Prof Assad, wearing sandals, stood at the entrance near the parking lot just in front of the offices along Samora Avenue at the city centre.

His appearance pulled photojournalists close to him, scrambling to capture a good photo of him as he chatted with some staff at the entrance.

About 20 minutes later, the new CAG arrived in a car, disembarked and proceeded to shaking hands with Prof Assad who immediately started introducing each of the employees at the entrance as they both headed inside.

After some minutes, the two entered the conference room where handing over ceremony was held.

Although it was not immediately established why the event attracted tight security, the appointment of the new CAG had attracted public interest, with some people criticising.

Swearing-in the new CAG, President John Magufuli rubbished his critics, saying the new appointment was purely constitutional.

The new appointment had sparked heated public debate on social media, with some critics questioning the appointment of the new CAG before the incumbent completes his constitutional terms or attains the statutory retirement age of 65. President Magufuli stated that Professor Assad's first term in office ended on Monday midnight.