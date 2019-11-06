East Africa: Preparatory Meeting for Hosting COMESA in Sudan

Khartoum — Undersecretary Ministry of Industry and Trade Mohamed Ali Abd Allah headed Tuesday at the ministry the National CMESA Preparatory Committee's Meeting for hosting the CMESA summit in Khartoum.

The undersecretary of the ministry praised the role of COMESA in serving member states particularly Sudan.

He said Sudan benefited from COMESA resources through regional integrated projects funded against1.25 million euros besides the largest project implemented by COMESA in Sudan.

He added that COMESA implemented capacity building project funded against 2.2 million euros. The undersecretary affirmed that COMES summit No. 21 would be held in Khartoum during the year 2020 after consultations with the concerned departments.