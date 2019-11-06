East Africa: Preparatory Meeting for Hosting COMESA in Sudan

5 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Undersecretary Ministry of Industry and Trade Mohamed Ali Abd Allah headed Tuesday at the ministry the National CMESA Preparatory Committee's Meeting for hosting the CMESA summit in Khartoum.

The undersecretary of the ministry praised the role of COMESA in serving member states particularly Sudan.

He said Sudan benefited from COMESA resources through regional integrated projects funded against1.25 million euros besides the largest project implemented by COMESA in Sudan.

He added that COMESA implemented capacity building project funded against 2.2 million euros. The undersecretary affirmed that COMES summit No. 21 would be held in Khartoum during the year 2020 after consultations with the concerned departments.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
East Africa
Business
Trade
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.