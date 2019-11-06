Sudan: Public Prosecution and Justice Quest a Number of Laws Amendment

5 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum Nov5 9 SUNA)- In the context of continued meetings Attorney General Mawlana Taj Al Sir Ali Al Haber met Tuesday in his office with minister of justice Nasr Al Deen Abdel Bari.

The meeting focused on amendment of national commission law for countering corruption and amendments of a number of laws to cope with the provisions of the constitution document of the transitional period.

The meeting also quested committees of September 2013 events the judiciary lands, river transport, corruption files and the joint files with references existed at the ministry of justice besides the formed committees and their previous reports.

The two parties have agreed on exchange of experiences particularly on investigation committees formed and those would be formed in the future by Attorney General.

The two parties also agreed on continuity of cooperation and meetings according to what has been mentioned in the constitutional document that advocates for the legal reforms and restructuring of justice institutions and prevailing the rule of law.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.