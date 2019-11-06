Sudan: Public Prosecution and Justice Quest a Number of Laws Amendment

Khartoum Nov5 9 SUNA)- In the context of continued meetings Attorney General Mawlana Taj Al Sir Ali Al Haber met Tuesday in his office with minister of justice Nasr Al Deen Abdel Bari.

The meeting focused on amendment of national commission law for countering corruption and amendments of a number of laws to cope with the provisions of the constitution document of the transitional period.

The meeting also quested committees of September 2013 events the judiciary lands, river transport, corruption files and the joint files with references existed at the ministry of justice besides the formed committees and their previous reports.

The two parties have agreed on exchange of experiences particularly on investigation committees formed and those would be formed in the future by Attorney General.

The two parties also agreed on continuity of cooperation and meetings according to what has been mentioned in the constitutional document that advocates for the legal reforms and restructuring of justice institutions and prevailing the rule of law.