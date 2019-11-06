Sudan: Ministry of Justice and Public Prosecution Discuss Amendment of Laws

5 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Tajal-Sir Ali Al-Hibir, Tuesday received the Minister of Justice, Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, held a meeting on Tuesday and discussed Amendment a number of laws to cope with the constitutional document of the transitional period.

The meeting also discussed the September 2013 events, the Judiciary lands, the river transport dosseir, corruption files, joint files that have references at the Ministry of Justice and the previous report of committees on this issues.

Two sides agreed on the exchanging experiences on the levels of the two institutions and the investigative committees that were formed and will formed by the Attorney General.

They also assured the importance of continuous cooperation and meetings to implement the constitutional document for the transitional period regarding legal reform and structural building at the judicial institutions to ensure the rule of law.

