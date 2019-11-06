Sudan: Council of Ministers Reviews Reports On Public Transport and Fuel Situation

5 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Tuesday gave a directive in its regular meeting for the follow up of its recommendations to end the transportation crisis and to tighten control on the transport.

In a press statement, the Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said that the Council of Ministers has reviewed a report on the situation of the public transport, in addition to a report presented by the Minister of Interior on the efforts of the Police Forces in the control of the transportation movement.

He indicated that the Cabinet also reviewed a report of the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State on his state's efforts for enhancing roads and the traffic stations.

Salih said that the Council of Minister has reviewed a report on the fuel supply situation, presented by the Minister of Energy and Mining, a gave a directive for providing the foreign currency needed for continuing importation of fuel and establishing a strategic fuel reserve to guarantee the fuel supply.

He announced that the Cabinet further heard a report on the wheat-flour and medicines supplies and directed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to provide sufficient foreign currency for importing medicines.

He added that the Council of Ministers also heard a report presented by the Minister of Agriculture on the situation of the harvest season, especially at the rain-fed and irrigated schemes, explaining that the report has referred to the increase of the cultivated area by 13% and described the past rainy season as successful.

