Sudan: Sovereignty Council Affirms Independence of Public Prosecution

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Tuesday received in his office at the Republican Palace the Attorney General, Tajal-Sir Ali Al-Hibir, and discussed providing the Public Prosecution with the required support and buildings to enable it carry out its tasks in the current historical transitional period.

The Sovereignty Council's Chairman has affirmed the independence of the Public Prosecution and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General affirmed that the Public Prosecution will work together with the other judicial organs to guarantee the rule of law and punishment of the culprits in all crimes and serious violations in accordance with the valid laws.

He referred to the importance of amendments in a number of laws, especially the laws relating to the protection of public money, sabotage of economy and fighting corruption to cope with the International Covenant on the Combat of Corruption for the year 2005.