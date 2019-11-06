Sudan: Council of Ministers Hears Report On Hamdok's Visit to El-Fasher

5 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting which was chaired by Dr Abdalla Hamdok listened to a report from Prime Minister about his visit to North Darfur State Monday during which he visited several service establishments , inspected IDPs camps and got acquainted with overall situations in the State.

Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statements that the visit was successful from warm reception the Prime Minister and his Accompanying delegation was found which, he added, reflects support to the government of the revolution , besides giving strong indications of hope of achievement of peace.

He added that the Prime Minister asserted during meeting with IDPs underscored the government' seriousness to realize peace through its rapid efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace.

. The Minister further added that the visit of Prime Minister to IDPs camps was the first for high-profile government official and that officials accompanied the Premier listened to concerns and issues of displaced people and that they received their demands which are under studying and calcification.

He stated that most of issues of displaced people centered on peace process, pushing forward peaceful efforts , resolving settlements at villages from which people were displaced and handing the culprits over to ICC.

The Minister mentioned that Dr Hamdok inspected during his visit to North Darfur State El-Fasher hospital , El-Fasher University and three IDPs camps besides meetings with government of North Darfur State and leaders of Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) and native administration.

It is worth mentioning that the Prime Minister delegation comprised ministers of cabinet affairs, youth and sport and federal government Chamber.

