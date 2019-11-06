Sudan: Sovereign Council Chairman Assures Public Prosecution Independency

Khartoum — Chairman of Sovereign Council Lt (Gen) Abdel Fatah AL Burhan met in his office in the Republic Palace with the Attorney General of Sudan Republic Mawlana Taj Al Sir Ali Al Hibeer.

The meeting discussed the support of Public Prosecution with the required needs and buildings in order to get its work done in the transitional historical stage that the country is passing through.

The chairman of sovereign council assured the Public Prosecution Independency and prevailing the rule of law.

On his part attorney general thanked sovereign council chairman for facilitating the task of public prosecution besides other specialized justice institutions in favor of rule of law so that those who committed crimes and violations face just penalty according to valid rules in the country.