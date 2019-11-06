South Africa: Investors Are Knocking, but Can They Come In?

6 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

The recent gas find off the coast of Mossel Bay is the biggest thing to happen to the South African economy since the discovery of gold. Whether it will be a blessing or a curse depends on the promulgation of legislation that attracts rather than deters investors. Until there is certainty, investors will sit on their hands.

The Brulpadda gas find off the coast of South Africa, announced by Total E&P SA in February 2019, is among the top 10 most exciting gas finds in the world, and has reignited interest in South Africa as a prospecting destination.

The find is reported to contain around one billion barrels of oil equivalent, but it is early days and much remains unknown. That it's exciting is a given considering this week the license holder commissioned further seismic research in the area and is preparing to drill new wells in 2020.

"The oil majors are all on the hunt for a new frontier in oil and gas exploration and this is definitely classed as a new frontier," says Jon Lawrence, an oil and gas analyst with energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

Mozambique is another frontier, he says, and interest in South Africa's offshore...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Energy
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.