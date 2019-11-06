Sudan: 'Uneasy Calm' in Habila, South Kordofan After Bloody Clashes

Habila — Traditional leaders in Habila locality in South Kordofan have urged herders and farmers who clashed at the weekend to exercise restraint and refrain from violence. A relative calm has returned to the area, according to residents.

As reported by Radio Dabanga this week, clashes between herders and farmers in the Habila area on Saturday and Sunday claimed the lives of eight people. About 30 were wounded, some of them seriously.

On Monday callers told Radio Dabanga that more law enforcement officers were deployed in the areas to separate the two parties. A farmer told Radio Dabanga that workers in Habila's agricultural projects resumed operations as usual on Monday. He added that road between Delling and Habila have reopened.

The traditional leaders urged both parties to refrain from violence until a reconciliation conference can be scheduled in November. One of the leaders, Omda Siddig Hamid condemned the events and called on the young people of both sides to exercise restraint.

Residents of Habila called upon the authorities to double the military presence in order to separate the two parties and to deter outlaws by imposing severe sanctions.

The farmers in the area hold the view that nomadic routes should be clearly defined and that grazing areas should be distanced from agricultural areas.

School exams were scheduled to start on Sunday in all schools, however, the Department of Education in the locality has suspended study in 40 schools until November 17 as a result of the violence.

A teacher told Radio Dabanga that it is too dangerous for teachers and students to move in the conflict area.

Witnesses from the area described the current situation to Radio Dabanga as "calm but fraught with danger", because both sides are mobilising their followers.