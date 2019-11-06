Sudan: Suspect 'Tortured' By South Kordofan Drug Police

5 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Abbasiya — Residents of El Abbasiya in South Kordofan staged a protest in front of the police station on Monday after a suspect was hospitalised after allegedly being severely beaten in custody last week.

Protestors told Radio Dabanga that a man was detained by anti-narcotics police who suspected him of possessing hashish. While in custody, he was subjected to severe torture, which necessitated that he be transferred to hospital in El Obeid, they said.

They demanded that the police personnel who were involved in the alleged torture be prosecuted and tried.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

