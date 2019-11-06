South Africa: Springboks a Springboard for SA Growth, Unity

Johannesburg — SOUTH Africans must maintain the unity shown during the just-ended Rugby World Cup to address the myriad of problems the country is facing, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

He was speaking after the country's national rugby side won the international tournament in Japan on Saturday.

"Let the goodwill brought by our success at Yokohama inspire us to put our collective shoulder to the wheel as we confront our economic, political and social challenges together - and overcome them," Ramaphosa wrote on Monday.

The Springboks' triumph came at a time the country is facing problems such as xenophobia, racial tensions as well as economic challenges.

"At a time when South Africa is experiencing profound challenges, we have rallied around the victory in Japan," Ramaphosa said.

"The outpouring of support for the Springboks on the road to the final once again showed the immense potential of sport to unite us as a people."

He mentioned other sports stars and teams that had previously united the country.

These include world athletics champion, Caster Semenya, swimming sensation, Chad le Clos, and the netball team.

Ramaphosa also mentioned the globally-acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir.

"We are also united by a shared desire for a country where all can live in peace and comfort, where all have an equal chance to achieve their potential," he said.

This week, South Africa will host its second Investment Conference as part of an ambitious drive to promote faster growth and create many jobs.

"As we welcome over 1 500 investors and business people to explore the many investment opportunities in our country, let us be as united and as determined as we were on Saturday in Japan," Ramaphosa stated.