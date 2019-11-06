Sudan: West Kordofan - Babanusa Residents Demand Basic Services

Babanusa — Residents of Babanusa in West Kordofan staged a protest in the town on Sunday, calling for services in the state, especially roads, agriculture, and electricity to be upgraded. They also call for sustainable forestry management.

The protestors handed a memorandum to the central government demanding that the road between Babanusa and El Fula be completed. The memorandum also calls for veterinary services to be upgraded, and for strict laws to be enacted to resolve any potential dispute between farmers and pastoralists.

It also calls for development of agriculture through introducing modern technologies and mechanised agriculture.

Finally, the memo calls for laws to prevent the over-cutting of forests. It asks that the management of forests be transferred to local authorities at state level rather than centralised federal authorities.