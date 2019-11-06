Sudan: West Kordofan - Babanusa Residents Demand Basic Services

5 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Babanusa — Residents of Babanusa in West Kordofan staged a protest in the town on Sunday, calling for services in the state, especially roads, agriculture, and electricity to be upgraded. They also call for sustainable forestry management.

The protestors handed a memorandum to the central government demanding that the road between Babanusa and El Fula be completed. The memorandum also calls for veterinary services to be upgraded, and for strict laws to be enacted to resolve any potential dispute between farmers and pastoralists.

It also calls for development of agriculture through introducing modern technologies and mechanised agriculture.

Finally, the memo calls for laws to prevent the over-cutting of forests. It asks that the management of forests be transferred to local authorities at state level rather than centralised federal authorities.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.