South Africa: Six Trucks Torched in Mpumalanga, Suspects Still At Large

6 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The police in Mpumalanga are on the lookout for a number of suspects after six trucks were set alight in separate incidents on Monday.

One incident took place in Hendrina, four at Arnot and the sixth truck was reportedly set alight in Kriel.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the three incidents took place on Monday night.

"At Hendrina, the complainant was reportedly asleep inside a parked truck when he was awoken by a noise of a breaking window of the truck," Hlathi said.

"It is alleged that the complainant saw an unknown male suspect who ordered him to get out of the truck. He then reportedly saw other seven unknown male suspects who are suspected to be accomplices of the one that was next to him."

The suspect that initially ordered the driver to get out of the truck allegedly took out a box of matches and set alight the blankets that were inside the truck.

The suspects then fled the scene in a White Toyota Corolla after noticing that police were on the way. Police gave chase to the suspects, but they have not been arrested yet.

"Four other trucks were also reportedly burnt in Arnot. This was after one of the truck drivers was allegedly ordered to take out his belongings by an unknown male suspect who made accusations that the truck driver was among people that continued to work while others were on strike.

"Thereafter, the said driver saw other trucks that were in the same queue that he was in, burning. The reports suggest that the trucks were queuing to deliver coal at Arnot Power Station," Hlathi said.

The estimated damage caused by the burning of these trucks amounts to approximately R5m. No arrest have been made as yet.

"At this stage police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and request anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in burning of the trucks."

Members of the public can contact the police on 10111 or anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.