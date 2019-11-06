Somalia: Al-Shabaab Hands Down the Biggest Ever Single Sentences to Militants

African Mission for Somalia (Amisom) soldiers fighting the al-Shabaab insurgents in the front line in Mogadishu on June 20, 2011 (file photo).

A Somalia military court announced Tuesday it has handed down jail terms to 8 Al-Shabaab members found guilty of coordinating bombings in Mogadishu.

The tribunal based in Mogadishu that the defendants, including a female, launched attacks targeted military bases and installations in Mogadishu with bomb explosions.

The state attorney of the court said Saafi Ise Arwaah, was an active member of Al-Shabaab, the Al Qaeda-linked militant group fighting to topple the Somali government.

Ahmed Abdulkadir Ahmed was sentenced to life while the Farhaan Faarah Mohamud, Abdirahman Nuur Mohamed, Saafi Iise Arwaah, Yasiin Mohamed Ahmed, Abdishakuur Ali Mohamud each received 15 years jail term.

The court also sentenced Farhan Yusuf Wehliye and Hasan Sheikh Abdullahi to eight years. The ninth suspect, Abdi Khadar Mire was acquitted for lack of evidence.

The defendants have 30 days to appeal their sentencing.