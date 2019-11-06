South Africa: Siya - I Begged Rassie to Lift Trophy With Me

6 November 2019
Cape Town — Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has revealed that he begged coach Rassie Erasmus to lift the Webb Ellis Cup with him on Saturday.

The Boks made history by winning their third World Cup title when they beat England 32-12 in Yokohama, and the celebrations that followed were emotional to say the least.

In an iconic moment, Kolisi hoisted the Cup skywards as an entire nation celebrated.

Video footage shot just before the trophy presentation, however, showed Kolisi engaged in an animated discussion with Erasmus and the skipper could be seen saying "Please!".

At OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, having been greeted to a hero's welcome by thousands of Bok supporters, Kolisi lifted the lid on that conversation.

"I was basically begging Rassie to come lift the trophy with me," Kolisi revealed.

"He said 'no' and that it was not his moment and that it was a moment for the players.

"It was just to say thank you to him and the management staff as well.

"The coaching staff has really been amazing and for them to help us turn things around in a year and a half.

"I just wanted to share the moment with them but he (Erasmus) is very selfless and he wanted us players to enjoy the moment."

The Boks now have Wednesday off, but the celebrations pick up again on Thursday when they start a five-day trophy tour around the country.

