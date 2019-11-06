Namibia: Borehole Water Sends Boy to an Early Grave

Photo: Linus Nylund/Unsplash
4 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiyagwiipundi — An eight-year-old boy died last Friday after he reportedly drunk some unclean water from a borehole.

Five other people including a pensioner are hospitalised, but in a stable condition after they also drank from the same borehole. The incident happened at Ofilu village in Nehale Lya Mpingana constituency.

According to the Oshikoto police Detective Chief Inspector Edna Nawa, the deceased Mwetuhanga Mateus and others consumed water from a borehole, which is declared unfit for human consumption, although animals drink from it.

This is after one of the boreholes in the area dried up.

Furthermore, Nawa said, an inquest case will be opened after a post mortem is conducted to determine the cause of death. "The others were identified as Julia Heita, 60, Nangula Lukas, 15, One-year old Tangeni Erastus, Linea Jackson, 24, Luusina Jackson, 8. They all have a running stomach, but in a stable condition. They are receiving treatment at Omuthiya state hospital," she stated. The boy's next of kin have been informed about the tragedy.

