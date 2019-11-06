Tanzania: Yanga Sacks Zahera

5 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

The management of Young Africans SC has parted ways with their Congolese head Coach Mwinyi Zahera after dismantling the whole technical bench of the team.

Former Yanga player and coach Boniface Mkwasa alias ' Master' has since been named as the caretaker trainer until when the new coach will be named.

Briefing members of the media at the clubhouse at Jangwani street, Kariakoo , Dar es Salaam, The club Chairman Dr. Mshindo Msolla said the decision to disband the whole technical bench has been reached due to unsatisfactory performance of the team.

"The decision to dismantle the technical bench comes following enough scrutiny by the technical committee and let me take this chance to urge all Yanga fans across the country to remain committed to their team," says Msolla.

Mkwasa first assignment at the helm of his former club will be on Friday when Yanga face Ndanda FC away at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara for possible three points.

