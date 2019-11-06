Sudan: Sovereign Council Underlines Firmness of Sudanese - Sino Relations

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council, Hassan Shiekh Idris affirmed strength of relations between Sudan and China and Sudan keenness to boost them to include all fields by way that serves the common interests between the two brotherly countries.

Ambassador of China to Sudan Ma Xinmin, said in a press statement following his meeting with the member of the Sovereign Council at the Republican Place Tuesday that the meeting discussed ways and means of promoting relations between Sudan and China.

He added that his country was looking forward to working with Sudan to lift relations between the two countries to a new progressing levels.