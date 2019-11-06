Namibia: The Expectations of //Kharas Voters

With the Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for later next month, New Era engaged some

//Kharas residents on what issues will motivate them to renew their democratic mandate as well as their expectations from the party that they intend casting their vote.

Katira Tjizoo, a University of Namibia (Unam) student felt disappointed that his Namibia Student Financial Aid Fund (Nsfaf) study loan was rejected.

"University is very expensive and my pensioner parents cannot afford it, hence government should address this burning issue," he stressed. Tjizoo in addition strongly emphasized the need for more transparency with regard to the spending of public funds.

Another student from Unam, Immerencia Gaoses said she will vote, as it is her democratic right.

"Without voting, there will be no change," she reasoned. As part of her expectations, Gaoses mentioned free and fair elections as well as free tertiary education for all.

"I want the new government to address the land and housing unavailability challenges," said Shilfried Vries, representing the youth of Berseba.

In addition, he suggested that the drought assistance programme should be intensified. Vries further strongly emphasized the need for bigger youth representation in the top structures of government. "I will vote to ensure that the Swapo Party obtains a 2/3 majority in Parliament since it is the only party that has reached so many achievements."

Pensioner Jan Louw however remains sceptical as he still wants to see what will happen if the new government comes into power. "Our pension must be increased to N$2 500. I cannot survive on the current N$1 300," stated Louw.

"We want free tertiary education and more job opportunities," said another respondent Charlotte Boois. She further suggested that the drought relief assistance should be given to more persons whilst the youth should also be included more in government structures.

Youthful Ronel Moinda said she has everything she needs from government, namely freedom, a job, affordable health and peace. "My vote is my voice for peace and stability for the country and future generations," Moinda explained.

"I want free tertiary education for all, more job opportunities and a universal social child grant," said Ndapanda Hitewa. She further reasoned that her vote is her voice which can make a difference.