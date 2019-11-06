Sudan: Ministerial Meeting On GERD to Kick Off Wednesday in Washington

Khartoum — The especial ministerial meeting on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam(GERD) is due to start Wednesday in Washington, capital of Uinted States and will be attended by foreign and irrigation ministers of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia at US invitation.

foreign Minister Asma Mohamed Abdalla arrived in Washington Monday evening, heading Sudan delegation participating in the meeting which includes Minister of Irrigation Engineer Yasser Abbas and Director General of European and American Affairs at Foreign Ministry Mohammed Abdullah Al-Toam.

It is expected that the Foreign Minister would hold talks with officials at US Department of State on bilateral relations, and ways of consolidating the m further.