Sudan: Seizure of Counterfeit Banknotes in East Darfur

Al-Daein — The General Intelligence Service(GIS) in East Darfur State seized quantity of some forged 450,000 banknote pounds including 50, 100 and 500 notes.

The caretaker Wali of East Darfur State , Maj. Gen. Al-Muzamil Abubakar praised efforts made by the GIS in spotting and pursuing the culprits.

He stressed that all forces are ready for all those who intent to counterfeit the currency to destroy the national economy.

Director of State police, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Taher affirmed that the regular forces are vigilant for anyone who want to undermine security and the people' safety.

He hailed the GIS and other regular forces for their qualitative efforts.