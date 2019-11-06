Sudan: Initiative On Boosting South Kordofan Peace Markets Introduced

5 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — Youth of Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC) at Al-Buram Locality, in South Kordofan State, presented an initiative to the caretaker Wali of the State, Maj. Gen. Rashad Abdul-Hameed Ismail aims to boost peace markets set up by the state government in some villages within framework of communal peace process.

Head of FFC at Al-Buram Locality, Mohannad(English lawyer) said in a statement to SUNA after meeting with the Wali of State , that the have propounded initiative about participation in peace markets , stressing desire to be the genuine nucleus f of peace process and tempted people of the other sides to unify peace efforts the state is witnessing.

He revealed an action plan on supporting education and health besides promotion of peace culture, stressing that the Wali supports the plan and enhancement of the peace markets.

