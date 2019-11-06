Zimbabwe: Masekesa Relives Attack On New Song

6 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Mutare based journalist-cum-musician Clayton Masekesa, whose video on which he was being attacked by a gang of hired men in a love triangle went viral on social media, has relived the ordeal in song.

Masekesa revisited the 2018 attack in a song titled "Pondai" off his latest four-track debut studio album "The Main Actor" released on Monday.

In the song, Masekesa, backed by Eastern Stars Band, chronicled how the whole drama unfolded, with some law enforcement agents capturing the scenes on camera.

In the song, Masekesa gave his version of events that took place on the day in question. His assailants were arrested, prosecuted and convicted of assaults.

In an interview yesterday, Masekesa expressed excitement over his new offering saying he was planning to hold shows around the country, for people to see the man behind the popular video.

"First of all, l want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support, I really appreciate their support.

"I am even shocked by the positive response, as I this is my debut studio album. I want to thank people around the world for accepting our music," he said.

"Many people know me as a journalist for many years and a keen soccer player and administrator, but l have always been in music. I have been assisting other top musicians behind the scenes until l decided to do my own work."

The album was recorded at Kunashe Studios in Mutare and produced by Ollin Anderson. Masekesa also stirred controversy when he penned a song dedicated to United Kingdom-based socialite, Olinda Chapel.

Titled "Olinda Chapel" the song captured musical imaginations of fans through love lyrics punctuated by intricate guitar sounds. On the song Masekesa expressed his undying love for Olinda and he also wrote a love letter to her on social media.

