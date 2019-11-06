Zimbabwe: Fraud-Accused Clerk Gets Bail

A debtors clerk with Autoworld Harare (Pvt) Ltd appeared in court yesterday on allegations of duping his employer of cash amounting to US$48 850 after he misrepresented that he was refunding customers that had been overcharged for services.

Kelvin Njanji (44) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba facing fraud charges and was granted $1 000 bail.

He was ordered to reside at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses. He was also ordered to report once a week at CID Harare Central.

Autoworld Harare (Pvt) Ltd is being represented by its financial manager Benjamin Keatley.

The matter was remanded to November 29.

Allegations are that from August 11 to August 19, 2019, Njanji misrepresented that 59 customers had been overcharged and should be refunded.

Njanji withdrew US$48 850 from Autoworld Harare (Pvt) Ltd's CABS account, which he deposited into the bank accounts of friends and relatives who then transferred the money into his EcoCash account.

The offence came to light after Keatley conducted a spot check and reported the matter to the police.