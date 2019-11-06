Ghana: Presec-Legon, Wass Excel At Mayor's Cup Bascet Ball Tourney

The Presbyterian Senior High School (Presec-Legon) male basketball team has emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Accra Mayor's Cup, which came off at the Bukom Arena on Saturday.

Presec put up a dominant performance to beat St. Thomas Aquinas 33-20 at the grand finale to walk away with the ultimate trophy and other prizes from sponsors.

In the girl's event, West Africa High School (WASS) was also a delight to watch as they fought hard to beat a resolute Accra Wesley Girls High School 13-11 to win the ultimate trophy in the female category.

The event under the auspices of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and aimed at promoting sports in schools and the country at large saw four schools in each of the categories.

Other participating schools in the boys' category were Sacred Heart Technical Institute and Presec Osu while the girls included St. Mary's High School and Accra High School.

The Most Valuable Player for the competition went to Presec- Legon's Kwame Debrah for the boys while Arama Yussif from West Africa High School won that prize for the girl's category.

Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah commended the winners and all the schools for showing up and putting up a good performance.

"The Mayor's Cup has come to stay and more of such competitions would be organised to promote sports in the city, schools as well as the country at large, "he stated.

He added that, a swimming competition would also be organised in the coming days to engage other disciplines.