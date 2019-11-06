Ghana: Brite Life Clinic Organises Free Health Screening

5 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Peter Gbambila

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Brite Life Clinic and Maternity Home has organised free health screening for residents of Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality in the Western Region.

Brite Life is a health facility situated at Effiakuma, a suburb of the municipality.

The screening covered illness such as malaria, blood pressure, sugar level, eyes, breast cancer, hepatitis and typhoid.

Patients found to have minor ailments were treated free of charge and those with major problems were referred to bigger health facilities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Brite Life, Mr Tii Mambilla said many of the inhabitants belong to the low income group and doing menial jobs.

Mr Mambilla said as a result, management decided to organise free health screening for residents every three months, to check their health status and give advice.

He said residents were advised on the need to register with the National Health Insurance Scheme because the card would save them from spending money on some drugs.

Mr Mambilla noted that people with cataract and other eye diseases would be referred to Decielo Optical Service and Save Life Foundation for further screening.

