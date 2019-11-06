Ghana: UEW Selected to Produce Certified Seeds for PFJs

The Department of Crop and Soil Science of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Asante Mampong Campus, has been selected to produce certified seeds for farmers for the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) programme.

The Agricultural Faculty of the UEW has also started the construction of an ultra-modern meat processing facility and a slaughter house befitting a research institute, which is expected to be completed for use in 2020.

Vice Chancellor of the UEW, Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, stated these at the 24th Congregation of the college at Asante Mampong, last Friday.

Rev. Fr Prof. Afful-Broni disclosed that, the college, with the support of management and the council, had procured one of the subsidised tractors imported by the government to facilitate its agricultural initiatives.

He said, "The new tractor and its accessories were expected to enhance the operations of the college and cut down the huge operational and maintenance costs on the old farm equipment."

Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni also highlighted some of the challenges of the college, including infrastructure, and noted that the population growth rate of the college had not measured up to the infrastructure that existed in the campus.

He called for the assistance of philanthropists and other well-meaning citizens as well as alumni to assist the college in terms of infrastructure as he appealed for proposals for built-operate-transfer arrangements.

Rev. Fr Prof. Afful-Broni, entreated the graduates to consider their graduation as a huge landmark and take advantage of Information Communication Technology for continuous learning and skills improvement.

He urged them to strive and remain focused on excellence, dedication, honesty, self-respect and respect for others and never to be afraid of failure and disappointment, encouraging them to be more adventurous and apply their entrepreneurial skills.

At the ceremony, 641 undergraduate students, consisting of 360 diploma and 281 first degree students, 10 postgraduate diploma and six masters from the Institute for Distance and e- Learning of the Atebubu, Ejisu, Mampong and Techiman centres graduated.