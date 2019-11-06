Ghana: Mataheko Shows Good Form At Gt. Accra Draughts League

The Greater Accra Draughts League continued at the weekend with second-placed Mataheko showing great form as they defeated Odorkor 3-2.

Playing some great games, the Mataheko lads went ahead to defeat Nungua 3-2, recording a goal-difference of six in all games.

Ashale Bostwe also shocked Tema Eagles 4-0, while Ashaiman beat Nungua 3-0. Nima were also surprise 3-2 winners over La Dadekotopon with Teshie crashing 0-4 to a formidable Tudu side who lead the league table with 24 points - four more than Tudu.

But the La Dadekotopon boys were to make amends later thrashing Alajo 4-1.

It was a bad day for the Tema Eagle side as they again slumped 2-3 to Odokor.

Interestingly, Ashaiman, Tudu, Teshie and Nungua had a walk over some teams who failed to make a team in the 13-club league.