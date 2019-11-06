Ghana: Mataheko Shows Good Form At Gt. Accra Draughts League

5 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Greater Accra Draughts League continued at the weekend with second-placed Mataheko showing great form as they defeated Odorkor 3-2.

Playing some great games, the Mataheko lads went ahead to defeat Nungua 3-2, recording a goal-difference of six in all games.

Ashale Bostwe also shocked Tema Eagles 4-0, while Ashaiman beat Nungua 3-0. Nima were also surprise 3-2 winners over La Dadekotopon with Teshie crashing 0-4 to a formidable Tudu side who lead the league table with 24 points - four more than Tudu.

But the La Dadekotopon boys were to make amends later thrashing Alajo 4-1.

It was a bad day for the Tema Eagle side as they again slumped 2-3 to Odokor.

Interestingly, Ashaiman, Tudu, Teshie and Nungua had a walk over some teams who failed to make a team in the 13-club league.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.