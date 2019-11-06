Ghana: Vodafone Makes Two Senior Appointments

Vodafone Ghana has made two new additions to its Senior Management team in line with a company's strategy of charting a leadership path in innovation and creativity across the telecommunications landscape.

They are Haytham Ammar whohas been appointed Finance Director, and Tawa Bolarin, Director for the enterprise unit, Vodafone Business.

Haytham joins from Vodafone Egypt, where he held various leadership roles in Decision Support, Planning, Costing and Investor Relations.

As Head of Decision Support, he drove key strategic projects including Egypt's 4G rollout, infrastructure agreements and cost efficiency programmes.

Haytham is a Certified Management Accountant (CIMA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Finance from Helwan University, Egypt.

Tawa joins with 15-years' experience in the telecommunications industry, having previously held leadership roles in multinational companies including Bharti Airtel Nigeria, British Telecom, MTN and Virgin Media (UK). She is a Chartered Marketer and has an MBA from University of Westminster.

The appointments according to a statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said the appointments would provide leadership for the enterprise and finance functions of the business.

Commenting, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana said "We are privileged to have Haytham and Tawa join our Senior Management team. Their extensive experience and deep knowledge will be very critical in the further growth of the Ghana business. I am without doubt that they will support in taking the company to the next level as we pursue a strategy that will ensure an exciting digital future for our customers."