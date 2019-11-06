Ghana: Vodafone Makes Two Senior Appointments

5 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone Ghana has made two new additions to its Senior Management team in line with a company's strategy of charting a leadership path in innovation and creativity across the telecommunications landscape.

They are Haytham Ammar whohas been appointed Finance Director, and Tawa Bolarin, Director for the enterprise unit, Vodafone Business.

Haytham joins from Vodafone Egypt, where he held various leadership roles in Decision Support, Planning, Costing and Investor Relations.

As Head of Decision Support, he drove key strategic projects including Egypt's 4G rollout, infrastructure agreements and cost efficiency programmes.

Haytham is a Certified Management Accountant (CIMA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Finance from Helwan University, Egypt.

Tawa joins with 15-years' experience in the telecommunications industry, having previously held leadership roles in multinational companies including Bharti Airtel Nigeria, British Telecom, MTN and Virgin Media (UK). She is a Chartered Marketer and has an MBA from University of Westminster.

The appointments according to a statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said the appointments would provide leadership for the enterprise and finance functions of the business.

Commenting, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana said "We are privileged to have Haytham and Tawa join our Senior Management team. Their extensive experience and deep knowledge will be very critical in the further growth of the Ghana business. I am without doubt that they will support in taking the company to the next level as we pursue a strategy that will ensure an exciting digital future for our customers."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.