Ghana: GOC Presents U.S.$8,000 to Black Meteors

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has presented a cheque for $8,000 to support the Black Meteors in their participation in the Olympic qualifiers in Egypt.

The Meteors will begin their campaign on Friday with a clash against Cameroon in the Africa U-23 championship.

Making the presentation yesterday, the president of the GOC, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah asked the newly elected GFA president, Kurt Okraku to focus on the revival of colts football in the country.

According to the GOC boss, colts football in the past united communities and lifted the spirit of sportsmanship.

"There was community ownership of colts teams which lifted the spirit of the game and will eventually bring back the love for national teams," he stated.

He urged the GFA to leverage on the Black Stars brand to support other junior national and female teams especially during international competitions.

He said it was time sporting clubs Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko adopted other disciplines like tennis and basketball justify their sporting club status, adding that, it would go a long way to help develop sports to an appreciable level.

Responding to the cheque, Mr Okraku thanked the GOC for the support and pledged to consider the new ideas coming and work with the Executive Council to transform football.

He called for collaboration between the two outfits which he said would mutually benefit sports development in the country.

"Every sporting discipline needs attention with regard to financial support and structures. We need to do our best to support the national teams to make us proud," he added.

He asked the players to appreciate the opportunity to defend national colours and do so with pride and passion.