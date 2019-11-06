South Africa: 'The Irish' Converted Faltering Independent Newspapers Into Money-Makers

opinion

The group was barely profitable: more than 80% of profits, such as they were, were made by The Star in Johannesburg. The Cape Times, the Pretoria News and The Natal Mercury were loss-makers and in danger of closing -- or merging with the Argus in the case of the Cape Times.

Before they become enshrined in legend, let me respond to Rebecca Davis's review of the excellent Alide Dasnois/Chris Whitfield book Paper Tiger and the various unflattering references to "the Irish".

I arrived in South Africa in October 1994 to run, at Tony O'Reilly's request, what was then Argus Newspapers, consisting of 15 regional newspapers and 3,000 staff based in five cities. I was the vanguard of "the Irish" -- in fact, I was the only one -- and found a hopelessly old-fashioned company, with 14 white male editors and one Indian (editing an Indian paper in Durban), and very uneven journalism which still operated on stone-age technology.

